Kamloops RCMP stats show break-ins to businesses down, but home burglaries up

Photo: Contributed

Break-ins to businesses were down over the summer, Kamloops Mounties say, but home burglaries are trending up.

Those were some of the takeaways after police presented their third-quarter crime statistics last week to city council.

Crime stats for July, August and September show police responded to 57 break-ins to businesses — down by about 55 per cent compared to the same time period last year.

Residential break-ins in the third quarter, however, more than doubled to 61, compared to 37 in 2023. Those numbers are down significantly from 83 in 2022 and 70 in 2021.

Theft in the summer months continued to trend upward. Between July and September, police tallied 362 shoplifting files — up from 320 over the same period last year.

Theft from motor vehicles numbers were down sharply, falling 61 per cent to 148 instances between July and September. Thefts of motor vehicles were also down, with 110 recorded in the quarter — down from 136 in 2023 and 152 in 2022.

According to the report, Mounties are crediting “a comprehensive approach involving offender management” for the decreases in business break-ins and thefts from motor vehicles.

Drug files pick back up

Meanwhile, police are also noting a return to regular numbers for drug offences, which jumped by 160 per cent over the summer compared to 2023, B.C.'s first summer of drug decriminalization.

Between July and September this year, Kamloops Mounties recorded 171 files under the controlled drug and substance act. That's nearly three times the 66 they tallied over the same period last year.

B.C. was granted an exemption by Health Canada for decriminalization on Jan. 31, 2023, but overturned decriminalization this past April following public backlash.

Elsewhere in the report, police recorded 306 assault files in the third quarter, which is up from 233 the previous year but down slightly compared to 2022 figures. Instances of assault causing bodily harm were down from 86 last summer to 72 this year.

Sex assault numbers were steady, with 40 recorded in the quarter, compared to 43 the previous year. Police recorded 304 domestic abuse files, up from 268 the previous year but on par with 2022 figures.

Distracted driving tickets fell off a cliff over the summer, with only 56 recorded by Kamloops Mounties — down from 154 the previous year. Instances of impaired driving, meanwhile, were down sharply to 17 in the quarter, compared to 34 over the same period in 2023 and 51 in 2022.

Police said the Kamloops traffic unit was short staffed over the summer due to long term disability and vacation leave.