Thompson-Nicola Regional District requesting provincial ministry meetings next year to advocate early into new government term 

Photo: Contributed

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is trying to catch the attention of the provincial government early into the term as the 43rd parliament of B.C. prepares to get underway in 2025.

The TNRD is looking to set up meetings in early 2025 between the board chair and provincial ministers in an effort to take advocacy efforts with the province beyond the annal Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, external relations and advocacy advisor, Corbin Kelley told the board of directors at its last meeting in November.

He said taking their priorities to Victoria outside of that convention has been talked about “for quite some time” in an effort to have success in the regional district’s advocacy.

“Especially when it comes to advocating for increased funding in budget 2025,” Kelley said.

The board then unanimously approved sending reply letters to the provincial ministries of Forests, Agriculture, Transportation, Municipal Affairs, and Emergency Management and Climate Readiness to schedule meetings in early 2025.

In a press release, the regional district noted numerous board priorities that the TNRD has advocated for provincial support for in recent months and years.

Those include the TNRD requesting the province support a sustainable funding model for small water systems, maintenance of emergency egress routes as many TNRD communities have only one road in and out, address dead zones for cell service and improve internet connectivity in rural areas.

The TNRD has also called on the province for safety enhancements and more enforcement along the Yellowhead Highway north of Kamloops, requested the province eliminate unnecessary regulations for accessory buildings within Agricultural Land Reserve lands and that the province establish a dedicated and more adequate budget for invasive plant management on Crown land.

"For local governments like the TNRD, advocacy is a key factor for the organization to secure funding, develop projects and change policy or legislation from senior levels of government," the TNRD press release stated.