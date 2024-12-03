Pelley pleased with progress as Kamloops Mounties work Red Bridge arson case

Photo: Allen Douglas The Red Bridge burned down Sept. 19 in a case of arson, which remains unsolved two months later.

No charges have been laid more than two months after the historic Red Bridge was destroyed by a blaze Kamloops Mounties think was deliberately set, but the city's top cop says he's pleased with the progress made so far by investigators.

While the case remains unsolved, Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said the investigation has made progress.

“We're not at liberty to say anything on that investigation, because it's still in its early stages, but we are advancing it accordingly,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

The Red Bridge went up in flames at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 19. The fire destroyed the entire bridge and is believed to have begun in the middle of the span.

The fire was quickly ruled an arson, and was the second fire at the bridge in as many days.

The provincial government, meanwhile, has vowed to rebuild the Red Bridge. Removal of its remnants from the South Thompson River began in early November.

Anyone who witnessed, has video, or information related is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 or Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment at 250-314-1800 and reference file 2024-31206.

Built in 1936, the Red Bridge was significant for its historical, cultural and economic significance.

The bridge was the third wooden truss bridge located at the site. The first Red Bridge was built in 1887.