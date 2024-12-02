$15K fine for Blackwell Dairy after inspection of private landfill turns up unauthorized waste

Photo: KTW file Blackwell Dairy

The owners of Blackwell Dairy have been fined $15,000 after a government inspection found unauthorized waste in the farm's private landfill.

According to documents from B.C.'s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy’s compliance and environmental enforcement branch, E.J. Blackwell Holdings Ltd. was found to have breached the conditions of its refuse permit in November of last year.

The ministry said the permit allows for items like log yard refuse, log trim ends, waste hardwood veneer, asphalt, cement and concrete to be put in the landfill.

An inspection found a number of unauthorized items, including treated wood pallets, metal and plastic barrels, chairs and tires.

“Of specific concern to me are the metal and plastic barrels, which were not examined by the Blackwell refuse site prior to disposal,” a ministry representative wrote.

“The original contents of the barrels were not known, nor were they confirmed to have been empty prior to being put into the landfill. Therefore, the barrels, as well as the potential for leachate to be generated by the other unauthorized wastes received, have the potential to contain waste that may harm the environment or human health or safety.”

The ministry noted the company has been issued previous fines for unlawfully introducing waste into its refuse site, but never for a deliberate failure to comply.

According to the documents, the company provided submissions to the ministry earlier this fall, stating the allegations regarding discharged waste were vague.

“The amount of waste alleged does not indicate a significant breach of the permit and does not indicate a risk of harm. On the contrary, the landfill’s operation as a whole is a benefit to the environment, having filled and improved over 40 acres of land that is now being productively farmed,” the Blackwell company told the ministry.

The ministry said Blackwell advised them some items like wooden spools and plastic barrels that come to the landfill are refused — in some cases diverted to be put to a new use.

According to the documents, Blackwell told the ministry it has continually been taking steps to ensure compliance, “including on various occasions tracking down those who have dumped non-permitted materials to have them remove those materials or taking other steps to have the materials removed.”

“On some occasions, individuals have gained unauthorized access to the site and dumped things that Blackwell has had to remove,” the company told the ministry.

Blackwell was assessed a $15,000 fine.