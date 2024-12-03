Dance duo visited Christmas Cheer Fund pop-up booth after ballet exam

Photo: BCICF Isla Butterwick (L) and Kaia Oddy (R) stopped by a Christmas Cheer pop-up booth to donate after their dance exam.

A pair of young Kamloops ballet dancers made a generous donation to the Christmas Cheer Fund not long after finishing a dance exam.

Isla Butterwick and Kaia Addy, Royal Academy of Dance ballet examinees from The Dance Gallery, visited with BC Interior Community Foundation representatives at a pop-up booth last month.

Anyone interested in learning more about the BCICF’s Christmas Cheer Fund, which supports three local non-profits, is welcome to attend one of the many pop-up booths over the coming weeks.

The BCICF has set up a donation station and festive holiday photo booth at 250 Victoria St. The storefront will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday, Dec. 3 until Saturday, Dec. 7.

Businesses in the 200-block of Victoria Street are also planning a festive, two-day event on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 to benefit the BC Interior Community Foundation’s Christmas Cheer Fund.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can also be dropped off at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday).