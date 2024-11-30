Special holiday event hosted by Victoria Street businesses to benefit Christmas Cheer Fund

Photo: Kristen Holliday The storefront at 250 Victoria St. is being set up for festive photo opportunities, thanks to owner Reeve Harrison (L), who also runs 5Bean and The Vic, and Devin Birkenhead (R), with Be Our Guest Events and Decor. The Christmas Cheer Fund Donation Station will operate alongside a special two-day event in the 200-block of Victoria Street benefiting three local charities.

Businesses in the 200-block of Victoria Street are planning a festive, two-day event to benefit the BC Interior Community Foundation’s Christmas Cheer Fund.

On Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, downtown visitors can enjoy entertainment, sales and treats, and find unique holiday gifts while supporting three local charities.

“In our opinion, this is the most giving block in Kamloops,” said Mario Pietramala, owner of Fratelli Foods.

“The camaraderie amongst the shopkeepers is second to none, and we do events like this two or three times a year.”

A mix of local businesses are taking part in the two-day event, and the BCICF will also be part of the celebration, setting up a Christmas Cheer Donation Station at 250 Victoria St.

The space will be set up for festive photo opportunities from Tuesday, Dec. 3 until Saturday, Dec. 7. Visitors are encouraged to stop by to learn more about the Christmas Cheer Fund, drop off donations, and take a keepsake holiday photo that will be sent to them via email.

The donation station, complete with its fireside photo booth and selfie station — featuring four-foot, lit-up cheer marquee letters — is open from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This year, the Christmas Cheer Fund will support the Y Women's Emergency Shelter, Centre for Seniors Information's Secret Santa program and BGC Kamloops' Journey Fund.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can also be dropped off at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).