Kamloops council to consider permanent extension of hours for bars on New Years Eve

Kamloops nightclubs and bars might be able to count on staying open later than usual on New Years Eve each year if a new bylaw amendment is approved by council.

During its Tuesday meeting, council voted in favour of holding a public hearing to consider a permanent extension of hours for liquor-primary establishments on New Years.

Under the current zoning bylaw, businesses classified as neighbourhood pubs must close at 1 a.m., while nightclubs must close by 2 a.m.

Last year, after receiving a request from the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association, council agreed to extend hours of operation for liquor-primary establishments until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

“Staff gathered input from the city’s protective services agencies, including the RCMP, Kamloops Fire Rescue and Community Services, and determined that a licensed business hours extension to 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day would be supported and can be managed with existing resources,” said a staff report prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting.

The report noted a 3 a.m. closing time might allow for more gradual dispersal of crowds, and could support “business vitality and community vibrancy.”

Kamloops council voted 7-1 in favour of authorizing a public hearing to consider the bylaw amendment. Coun. Dale Bass was the only vote in opposition. Coun. Mike O’Reilly was not present during Tuesday’s meeting.

