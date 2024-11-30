Kamloops council to consider permanent extension of hours for bars on New Years Eve

Photo: Pexels

Kamloops nightclubs and bars might be able to count on staying open later than usual on New Years Eve each year if a new bylaw amendment is approved by council.

During its Tuesday meeting, council voted in favour of holding a public hearing to consider a permanent extension of hours for liquor-primary establishments on New Years.

Under the current zoning bylaw, businesses classified as neighbourhood pubs must close at 1 a.m., while nightclubs must close by 2 a.m.

Last year, after receiving a request from the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association, council agreed to extend hours of operation for liquor-primary establishments until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

“Staff gathered input from the city’s protective services agencies, including the RCMP, Kamloops Fire Rescue and Community Services, and determined that a licensed business hours extension to 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day would be supported and can be managed with existing resources,” said a staff report prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting.

The report noted a 3 a.m. closing time might allow for more gradual dispersal of crowds, and could support “business vitality and community vibrancy.”

Kamloops council voted 7-1 in favour of authorizing a public hearing to consider the bylaw amendment. Coun. Dale Bass was the only vote in opposition. Coun. Mike O’Reilly was not present during Tuesday’s meeting.