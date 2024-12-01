Kamloops RCMP have made no arrests, but say they know who tried to assassinate gang kingpin this summer

Photo: Michael Potestio Police evidence markers surround an area in a North Kamloops parking lot where Cameron Cole was shot at in an apparent failed gangland shooting.

Kamloops Mounties say they know who shot at a prominent gang leader back in July, but have yet to make any arrests connected to the case.

“We are confident that we know who is responsible,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said when asked if police had any suspects.

On July 3, according to witnesses, Cameron Cole was ambushed by two men with guns in the Riverside Plaza parking lot in the 100-block of Tranquille Road just before 7 p.m.

The two shooters are said to have emerged from the trees off the parking lot and fired at Cole, who was behind the wheel of a dark SUV which then drove into the river.

Customers on the patio of the adjacent Sandbar Grill are said to have taken cover as the shots rang out.

Cole survived the July shooting, sustaining what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police had warned just two months earlier of a risk to public safety and Cole’s life due to an ongoing conflict for control of the local illicit drug trade, at which Kamloops RCMP say Cole is at the centre.

Pelley said the shooting investigation is advancing and remains a priority for police.

“To date, no arrests have been made with respect to that, and it is an ongoing investigation,” Pelley said.

He said police intend to provide an update on the investigation in the future if charges are laid. However, Pelley said he could not provide a timeline for when that would be.

In the RCMP’s second and third quarter reports — presented in September and November to city council — Mounties from the targeted gang enforcement unit make mention of working through the process towards charge recommendations to Crown for attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police have not commented on whether this incident is connected to the Cole shooting, citing a need to protect the integrity of their investigation, which could be compromised by revealing what stage it was in.

One eyewitness to the July shooting said he heard a car burn out of the parking lot.

Police would later say two vehicle fires — one in Westsyde and another in the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue — were linked to the shooting.

Mounties also released a grainy security camera screenshot of two suspects described as wearing dark clothing, as well as a photo of a suspect vehicle — a Grey Audi SQ5.

Months later, on Nov. 15, police responded to the shooting of a man in an outbuilding in the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue, but have yet to say whether this was connected to the gangland conflict.

Cole is currently facing drug trafficking charges stemming from a police raid in Batchelor Heights in May 2023. He is also facing weapons charges relating to guns allegedly found by police in his vehicle following the attempt on his life.