Free on-street parking offered in downtown Kamloops on December weekends

Residents heading to downtown Kamloops in December will once again be able to enjoy free on-street parking on the weekends.

Kamloops council voted to authorize free weekend parking during its Tuesday meeting. The city has approved similar requests in past years.

The request came through the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association.

“I'd just like to thank the KCBIA for the recommendation. A lot of this is coming on the heels of a tough year for downtown businesses,” said Sarah Candido, the city’s Indigenous and external relations manager.

“We recognize we have to do a lot of amazing projects to grow our city, so we're hopeful that this will help grow business downtown on the heels of a very fantastic Santa Claus parade.”

According to a staff report prepared for council, the KCBIA requested free parking in order to encourage people to shop locally during the holiday season.

On-street parking is already free on Sundays, so this approval will add four days of free parking throughout December. The cost to the city is estimated to be an average of $19,230.