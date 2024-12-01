Free public swims were this summer's 'most popular' cooling measure, City of Kamloops says

Photo: Reynold Epp

A City of Kamloops manager says the free public swimming offered when temperatures soared this summer was the city’s most popular cooling initiative.

Ty Helgason, the emergency preparedness manager, provided a report to council’s safety and security committee about the municipal division’s activities from July to September, including the city's heat response.

Helgason said the City of Kamloops extreme heat response protocol was active for 22 days this summer — between July 5 to July 22 and Aug. 1 to Aug. 4.

This year, the city’s extreme heat response plan included offering free public swimming, skating and seniors programming as well as opening indoor and outdoor cooling spaces and promoting neighbour health checks.

“The free public swimming was the most popular cooling resource, seeing an increase in daily swimmers from 350 up to 650, while the larger cooling centres saw low utilization overall,” Helgason said.

He said the large cooling centres, set up when possible at McArthur Island and Sandman Centre, saw comparatively low use, averaging less than 17 daily visitors.

In July, council heard large indoor cooling centres aren’t necessarily the most effective strategy, and tend to not be particularly well used. Residents can expect the city to shift towards readying a more diverse network of cool spaces during heat events in future years, instead of relying on these large cooling centres.

Kamloops experienced a record-breaking stretch of heat in July, with 18 consecutive days of daytime high temperatures reaching a blistering 33 C.