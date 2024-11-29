Kamloops-Opoly lands on Tumbleweed shelves, featuring local landmarks, businesses

Riverside Park, the Sagebrush Theatre and the Kamloops Art Gallery are all up for sale — but it will come down to a roll of the dice to see who will get the chance to buy them.

Kamloops-Opoly, a locally branded version of Monopoly, features various locations across the city. The city is one of over 180 communities across Canada to receive its own board game.

Victoria-based Outset Media said the Kamloops version of the game came out in 2021, but has only recently become available on the shelves of Tumbleweed Toys.

“As we started to expand, we started to realize, okay, this is actually something that smaller types of communities and cities are going to embrace a lot more than a Toronto or a Montreal,” said Outset Media public relations specialist Jared Clarkson, who noted Sarnia, Ont. was its highest selling game.

“A lot of these communities, really, this is an opportunity for them to see themselves in a board game, which doesn't happen for a lot of these places.”

Outset Media researches each of the communities to determine which locations will be featured in the game, but Clarkson said the intention is to celebrate the community as a whole.

He said locations will be grouped together on the board, such as businesses, restaurants and parks.

“It's not so much about finding and pinpointing what we think the most valuable parts of the community are,” Clarkson said.

“We want to just create as wide a net when we do it, so that when someone plays the game there's going to be a little bit that everyone's going to enjoy.”

He said businesses aren’t paid to be a part of the game, but they are notified about their appearance just in case they don’t want to be included.

“If there's a way that we can get you involved in it somehow, that would be great. It obviously doesn't always work out that way,” Clarkson said.

He said Outset Media is sometimes approached by tourism agencies or various business improvement associations from cities, but finds that locations rarely wish to be excluded.

Clarkson said Outset had a previous working relationship with Tumbleweed Toys as a wholesale distributor, which helped land the game on local shelves.

“Because we have this game and they're already carrying some of our products, it just made sense that this would be another thing that they'd want to be interested in,” he said.

Outset Media says it has sold 250,000 copies of its City-Opoly games since 2018, and say they’ve been received positively.

“In what other situation are you going to be able to buy Riverside Park during game night with your family,” Clarkson said.

“The appeal is just to be able to just play games, because who doesn't love board games?”