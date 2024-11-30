Mounties launch annual campaign aimed at reducing Grinch-like thefts during holiday season

Photo: Josh Dawson Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier puts some helpful tips under the windshield wiper of a vehicle at Aberden MAll as part of Mounties' annual Safe for the Season campaign.

Kamloops RCMP volunteers are hitting the city’s retail parking lots this week with crime prevention tips they hope will help reduce the theft of gifts and other valuables from vehicles over the holiday season.

On Thursday, Mounties launched their annual Safe for the Season Campaign at the Aberdeen Mall.

Throughout December, the Kamloops team will scour parking areas and retail locations throughout the city and hand out tip cards with suggestions to help reduce crime during the holidays, and engage with the public about safe practices to deter thefts this winter.

“By spreading the spirit of crime prevention, we hope to help reduce the time, cost, and emotional toll that being victimized can have on a person, which can be further amplified during a season that promotes the spirit of kindness,” Cpl. Dana Napier said in a press release.

Sandro Piroddi, coordinator of the Kamloops RCMP crime prevention unit said following a few simple best practices can be very effective in reducing the chances of being targeted by a thief.

“Ultimately, the best practice is to keep parcels out of sight and remove them from your vehicle as soon as possible,” Piroddi said in the release. “Thieves are shopping too and we want to help the community by sharing some simple tips to help prevent their vehicle from being targeted.”

Some tips to remember include securing your valuables in the trunk or out of sight in the vehicle, parking in well-lit areas, close to buildings with heavy foot traffic, paying attention to your surroundings when placing items in your vehicles to make sure you are not being observed and to keep an eye on who handles your credit/debit card.

For more information on holiday safety tips, visit the BC RCMP website.