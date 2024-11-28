Parents of TRU students involved in deadly McGill Road crash want Crown to reconsider criminal charges

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews on scene at a fatal multi-vehicle collision on Nov. 29, 2023, on McGill Road near Thompson Rivers University.

Efforts are underway to convince prosecutors to reconsider their decision not to lay criminal charges against the driver alleged to be responsible for a crash that killed a Thompson Rivers University volleyball player and seriously injured two of his teammates.

Colval Shaquille Abbinett is facing one count each of driving without due care and attention and driving without reasonable consideration, offences under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act. The 29-year-old is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram on Nov. 29, 2023, when it slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta on McGill Road near University Drive.

Inside the Jetta were three members of TRU’s men’s volleyball team — Owyn McInnis, Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse. McInnis was killed while Brinnen and Waterhouse suffered serious injuries. Brinnen suffered spinal cord damage and Waterhouse a brain injury, but both have made strides in their recovery.

Now the parents of the three students have launched a letter-writing campaign aimed at having those charges reconsidered and the case reviewed.

The letter, which the parents are asking people to forward, is addressed to Minister of Justice, Niki Sharma, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Gary Berg, Superintendent of Motor Vehicles Sam Macleod, Kamloops Crown prosecutor Chris Balison, Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley, Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo, Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar and Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer.

The penalties for the charges Abbinett is facing are typically fines of $368, to a maximum of $2,000. A driving prohibition is also on the table.

Letter seeks justice

Brinnen's step-parent, Karri Brinnen, said the letter is meant to seek justice.

“We just want to be heard,” she told Castanet Kamloops.

She said she was satisfied with the work of the RCMP, but feels the charges being pursued do not match the seriousness of the collision.

She said she hopes the letter-writing campaign will bring about change.

“The person was driving recklessly," she said. "It just doesn’t make any sense whatsoever that a person can drive with such disregard form human life and basically get a slap on the wrist. That’s totally unjust."

Riley’s father, Chris Brinnen, a retired RCMP officer, said someone “higher up the food chain” should review the case. He said he thinks the campaign’s success will depend on how loud they can get.

“We got a lot of people climbing on board right now, we’ve reached out to a lot of politicians, it’s been a lot of letters going out, and, potentially, it’s not going to change anything for us,” he said.

“We’re going to push and people just need to be loud, don’t let it go away. Hopefully, in the future, other people will be held accountable for these kinds of actions.”

The letter asks the officials to advocate for a comprehensive review of the case, saying it “deserves a thorough and transparent review to ensure accountability and justice.”

“As a concerned citizen, I believe this tragedy highlights the critical need for stringent enforcement of road safety regulations and deeper examination of the circumstances to this heartbreaking event,” the letter reads. “It is completely unacceptable that Abbinett was not charged with a criminal code offence.”