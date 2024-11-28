Kamloops police find 'demolished' SUV while responding to report of injured man yelling

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties responding to a report of an injured man yelling in an Aberdeen neighbourhood on Wednesday arrived to find an SUV that was "completely demolished" after plummeting down an embankment.

In a news release, police said officers were called to an area near Howe Road and Glenmohr Drive at about 1 p.m.

Mounties discovered a vehicle had crashed down an embankment. An injured man also was found in the area and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The vehicle, a brown Honda CRV, was completely demolished after it appeared to have gone off the roadway and crashed through trees on its way downhill,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a statement.

“No one else was present or reported injured in the area, and the investigation into what exactly transpired is ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that might be related to the crash, including dash camera footage capturing the vehicle before the collision, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.