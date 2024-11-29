TNRD warns reported algae bloom at Paul Lake could be dangerous

Photo: TNRD

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is warning people that an algae bloom reported in Paul Lake could be dangerous.

In a social media post, the TNRD said it has been advised by Interior Health that a potential cyanobacteria bloom on Paul Lake has been reported to the province’s Algae Watch portal.

“Consuming or coming in contact with water affected by blue-green algae could be dangerous,” the TNRD said.

“If you are concerned that household water source may be affected by a blue-green algae bloom, contact Healthlink BC by phone at 811.”

According to Interior Health, cyanobacteria can produce several types of toxins that can be poisonous to people, pets and livestock.

The TNRD said it doesn’t monitor or regulate private water systems or lake water quality. Anyone who requires further information is asked to contact Interior Health.

More information on algae blooms, cyanobacteria and blue-green algae is available on Interior Health’s website.