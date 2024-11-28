Cassie's Charity Drive surpasses $28,000 before fundraiser has officially kicked off

Photo: Peter Olsen / Olsen Imaging Lisa, Cassie and Don McNutt hosting Cassie's Charity Drive in 2022, raising funds for the Kamloops Hospice Association.

Cassie’s Charity Drive has returned for its sixth year and has already raised thousands before the fundraiser has officially kicked off.

Cassie McNutt of Cassie’s Charity Drive will be kicking off her month-long fundraising campaign starting Dec. 1 with a light display at her family’s home at 5215 Dallas Dr.

The charity drive has raised over $200,000 over the last three years, which has gone to the Kamloops Hospice Association. Donated funds were used to purchase patient room lifts and a dozen cuddle beds for comfort and safety.

McNutt’s goal this year is to raise $80,000 for the association’s general operating costs.

“The nurses and staff are truly amazing and as 1 of 3 stand-alone facilities in BC, they need to fundraise more than $1.2 million a year, just to keep their doors open,” McNutt wrote in a letter requesting donations.

“Its costs over $30,000 a year on groceries alone, just to feed their patients. For this year's charity, I want to again support this amazing organization so they can continue the beautiful work that they do.”

This year’s campaign will include 50/50 draws, which began on Nov. 15, as well as a collection of wish list items for the hospice association.

According to the online fundraiser, the charity drive is already a third of the way to its goal, having already raised over $28,000.

McNutt received the City of Kamloops exemplary service award in 2023 and the Grand Prior’s Medal from the Order of Saint Lazarus in Canada in recognition of extraordinary service to a community.

McNutt said those interesting in donating can receive more information by contacting [email protected] or the Kamloops Hospice at 250-372-1336 or by email at [email protected].