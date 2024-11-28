Kamloops council advances applications for a proposed 120-unit apartment building in Valleyview

Photo: City of Kamloops / Station One Architects A rendering showing the placement of a future building at Glenwood Drive and Oriole Road in Valleyview. Developers have submitted rezoning and variance permit applications necessary for a higher-density development to rise.

Kamloops council is moving ahead with a pair of rezoning and variance permit applications — changes that, if fully approved, will pave the way for a 120-unit, six-storey apartment building in Valleyview.

The development is proposed for a site at 2001, 2013 and 2019 Glenwood Dr., and has drawn concern from neighbouring residents, hundreds of whom signed a petition opposing the build.

After hearing from a few of these residents during Tuesday’s council meeting, Coun. Bill Sarai said he understood their concerns, but noted the need for housing in Kamloops — and “in all good conscience,” he had to support the proposal.

He said changes are visible throughout the community, including in his own neighbourhood.

“That’s just the times we’re living in, and this council has supported affordable housing, rental housing. Not everybody can afford a house nowadays, so where do they start that we can keep our young professionals or our retirees in our town?” Sarai said.

“I see this as that starting point in Valleyview. It is going to change. It's changing throughout our whole city, every corridor.”

The developer, A&T Project Developments Inc., is applying to rezone the three properties to allow a higher density, 120-unit building on the site, which is located across Oriole Road from Valleyview secondary school.

A development variance permit is also being sought to increase the maximum building height permitted on the lot from four to six storeys.

Four residents, including Craig Jefferson, said they understood the need for development but held concerns about strain on infrastructure and the safety risk with an increase in traffic and vehicles on the road, particularly with a high number of pedestrians in the area and no sidewalks.

“We're not trying to stop the development. We're just trying to keep it reasonable and having it kept at three or four stories — whatever the zoning is,” Jefferson said.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said she shared residents’ concerns around the lack of sidewalks and asked if the developer would be required to add a sidewalk down the entire length of the block.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, said he would confirm if a sidewalk was required along the building frontage or the block.

He noted this was only the first report on the project, and the project would be returning to council in the future.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said he feels the province has “came up pretty strong” with its housing targets for Kamloops, and thinks the city should start pushing back.

“Whoever it is, whether it be Ravi Kahlon or somebody that just comes and visits here every once in a while, that's fine, but you know, we've just heard from the majority of the community,” he said.

Hamer-Jackson said he doesn’t think the infrastructure is ready for this size of development, adding there could also be infill on other properties.

Kwiatkowski said the Development Cost Charge bylaw addresses the cost of infrastructure upgrades, and noted a developer also might be paying for installations.

“For a project of this size, if there's an upgrade required on the water main, they would pay for that if it's adjacent to their development,” Kwiatkowski said.

In a 5-2 vote, council decided to distribute a public notice for rezoning, and notice of intent to consider the development variance permit.

Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Katie Neustaeter were opposed. Coun. Margot Middleton recused herself from the discussion and the vote as one of her immediate family members works for A&T Developments, and Coun. Mike O’Reilly was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.