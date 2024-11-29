Merritt RCMP looking for owner of abandoned log splitter

Photo: RCMP

Police in Merritt are hoping to reconnect an abandoned log splitter with its rightful owner.

In a news release, Merritt Mounties said an abandoned yellow Champion log splitter was found on Oct. 7 in the downtown area of the city.

The log splitter hasn’t been reported stolen or lost to date and now police are looking for the owner.

The owner or someone who knows the owner is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

“You will be required to provide proof of ownership,” the release states.