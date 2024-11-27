Kamloops council opts to halt truck route pilot program, citing safety concerns

Photo: Castanet

Citing safety, environmental and timing concerns, Kamloops city council is pausing a pilot project which temporarily removed truck route designations from two busy downtown thoroughfares.

During its Tuesday meeting, council voted 7-1 to delay the truck route pilot program, which was intended to run from Nov. 15 until May 15. Coun. Katie Neustaeter brought the matter forward for reconsideration.

“There have been safety concerns that have come forward, and concern that there wasn't enough information for the decision that was made,” Neustaeter said.

She said a large number of heavy trucks were being rerouted, leading to environmental and safety concerns.

“Of particular concern is the high school, the numbers that are going through there, taking them down Summit. Again, there have never been such heavy loads in such extreme numbers,” Neustaeter said, referring to Sa-Hali secondary, located just off Summit Drive.

“We would be much wiser not to do an active study with major safety concerns, and wait and see what happens during the winter months. Even those first couple of days were very precarious. I went and took a look at what was happening — it did not look safe to me.”

Earlier this fall, during a closed meeting, council gave its approval to remove Lansdowne Street and Seymour Street truck routes for a six-month pilot project. The intention of the pilot project was to allow the city to study the impacts of a possible future removal of these truck route designations in the downtown core.

Neustaeter said she felt this was a “hastily made decision” — and other councillors agreed.

Coun. Bill Sarai said he didn’t feel the winter was the best time to run the pilot project.

“I was concerned having those trucks coming around our high school, down that part of Summit in the middle of winter, and then navigating down to Mission Flats and then back up,” he said.

“It would take one jackknifed truck, and that's probably happened before, but I think it would happen on a more consistent basis because of the weather or inexperienced drivers [who] are not chaining up — but we would wear that.”

The city is conducting a separate truck route study in 2025 to assess the large truck and dangerous goods routes throughout the city. Councillors felt these findings should be reviewed before a decision is made on the pilot project.

“That in-depth, wholesome report on truck routes needs to happen,” said Coun. Kelly Hall.

“In my communication with the people in the trucking industry, as well as Krueger, is there is going to come a time when we have to get trucks out of the downtown. We all know that. But to make a decision as hastily as we did, to do this pilot project, I think was wrong.”

Coun. Stephen Karpuk said he also supported pausing the pilot, noting the loss of the Red Bridge has also changed traffic patterns in the city.

Coun. Nancy Bepple was the lone vote in opposition of then proposal. Bepple said she appreciated the concerns being raised, but thought city staff had addressed these concerns thoroughly.

The City of Kamloops said its crews will start removing truck restriction signage that was deployed for the pilot starting Wednesday.

The city’s truck route map can be viewed here.