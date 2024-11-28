Man on trial accused of sexually assaulting pre-teen stepdaughter over lengthy period

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops-area man is standing trial this week in B.C. Supreme Court accused of sexually assaulting his pre-teen stepdaughter repeatedly over a period spanning more than two years.

The 40-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant. He is standing trial on charges of sexual interference of a person under 16 and sexual assault.

In a brief opening statement before the trial got underway on Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said the offences are alleged to have taken place between May of 2019 and December of 2021, during which time the girl was between the ages of 9 and 11.

“It is alleged that the accused sexually assaulted the complainant on a number of occasions,” he said.

“The Crown alleges there were several instances in which the accused inserted his penis into the complainant’s vagina, incidents of digital penetration and other inappropriate touching of a sexual nature."

The offences are alleged to have taken place in a community near Kamloops. Castanet is not naming the community because doing so could violate the publication ban.

The trial is expected to conclude on Friday. Three witnesses are scheduled to testify — the girl, her mother and her brother, who told police he witnessed the man abusing his sister on one occasion.

The man is not in custody.