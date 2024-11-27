Missing Kamloops man found alive after weeks of searching in northern B.C.

Photo: RCMP Mounties confirmed Sam Benastick has been found alive after weeks of searching.

UPDATE: 1:04 p.m.

A man who went missing while camping in northern B.C. and was found after more than five weeks of searching has been identified as a Kamloops local.

In a Facebook post, Kamloops Search and Rescue, which sent a team to help with the search, wished Sam Benastick a speedy recovery.

Benastick was reported missing on Oct. 19, and was found on Nov. 26. Police say Benastick was located by two men who were headed out on a trail for work.

Benastick told officers he stayed in his car, then camped out in a couple of places before he was able to flag down the two men, who recognized him and took him to hospital.

Police said volunteers, several search and rescue groups and the police dog service unit all joined in the search for the missing man.

Kamloops Search and Rescue said members from various B.C. SAR groups put in long search days — up to 16 hours per day — to try and locate Benastick.

Photo: Facebook / KSAR Kamloops Search and Rescue helped in the search for missing local Sam Benastick, who has since been found.

ORIGINAL: 10:56 a.m.

A man who was reported missing last month after he didn’t return from a camping trip in northern B.C. has been found alive after a weeks-long search.

Sam Benastick was reported missing by his family on Oct. 19 after he failed to return from camping in Redfern-Kelly Provincial Park, which is located in a remote area northwest of Fort St. John.

“Finding Sam alive is the absolute best outcome,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, BC RCMP Communications, in a statement.

“After all the time he was missing, it was feared that this would not be the outcome.”

The police dog service unit and search and rescue groups — including Kamloops Search and Rescue and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue — had joined the search for Benastick last month.

Mounties said Benastick was eventually found on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 11:30 a.m. by two men who were headed to the Redfern Lake trail for work.

The pair saw another man walking towards them, and as they got closer, recognized him as Benastick.

They took Benastick to the hospital, where police attended and confirmed he was the man reported missing.

“Sam told police that he stayed in his car for a couple of days and then walked to a creek, mountainside, where he camped out for 10-15 days,” the police statement said.

“Then [he] moved down the valley and built a camp and shelter in a dried-out creek bed. He then made his way to where he flagged down the two men and was taken to safety.”

Police thanked the Canadian Rangers, local volunteers, Fort Nelson and North Peace Search and Rescue teams, as well as other SAR groups who provided mutual aid.

“The time, effort and resources put in to locate Sam from the time of notification he was missing was beyond measure. We are thankful for the great outcome,” Mounties said.