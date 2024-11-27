Deadly early-morning crash in North Kamloops parking lot: RCMP

Photo: Michael Potestio A police officer takes a photo beneath a vehicle on Wednesday morning in a North Kamloops parking lot, where a person was struck and killed in an early-morning accident, Mounties say.

A person is dead following an accident early Wednesday morning outside a North Kamloops gas station, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the Canco in the 200-block of Tranquille Road just after 4:30 a.m. RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a vehicle struck a person who was sitting up against a wall.

“The victim was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” she said.

“A visible police presence is in the area as officers investigate the collision.”

Police could be seen in the parking lot just after 8:30 a.m. An investigator was taking photographs of an area beneath a vehicle and blood could be seen nearby, next to two evidence markers.

Evelyn said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and co-operated with police.

An employee of the gas station told Castanet transients often sleep in the area where the person was struck, and staff have tried before to get them to move.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.