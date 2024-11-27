Full house at city hall as Kamloops council approves permit for North Shore shelter

Photo: KTW file

Kamloops city hall was packed with people on Tuesday, with dozens seated in the gallery and spilling out into the halls to hear council’s decision on a temporary emergency shelter proposed for the North Shore.

More than 20 people stood up to address council about the shelter. After about two hours was spent hearing from the public, BC Housing and shelter operator ASK Wellness, council discussed and approved a 20-month temporary use permit to allow the 44-bed facility to operate at 142 Tranquille Rd.

Several people, including Alix Dolson, agency co-ordinator at the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre, spoke out in favour of operating the emergency shelter on the property, formerly Butler Auto & RV.

Dolson said there is a “dire need” for more shelter beds in Kamloops, and everybody — including women fleeing abuse, someone who has been sexually assaulted while sleeping rough, drug users or those in a mental health crisis — deserves safety.

“A shelter bed is a band aid, a less-than-ideal solution for an enormous situation. But in putting on a band aid, we’re trying to stop the bleeding and prevent infection — steps necessary to begin healing. We do not, as a society, do enough to provide those next steps. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t use the band aid,” Dolson said.

“We need to use that band aid and then advocate to our elected officials to continue the work of providing these next steps. We need to come together as a community and demand better for all our citizens.”

She said those who are concerned about the project have valid fears and everyone deserves to feel safe — including nearby homeowners and business owners.

“I hope that the city, BC Housing and ASK Wellness hear those concerns and work to mitigate them when they develop this program,” she said.

Neighbour 'fundamentally opposed'

BC Housing is leasing the Tranquille Road property from the landowner, Arpa Investments, for an undisclosed sum. Arpa has plans to redevelop the property in a couple of years.

The shelter will be operated by ASK Wellness, with supports offered in partnership with other local agencies.

Dan Milne, a local business owner who owns a building on Tranquille Road, said he felt the shelter had some good merits, but he wasn’t in favour of the location. He was also concerned about the costs of running the shelter.

“There’s already a lot of anxiety toward this venture because of past histories of similar projects and the enormous vagueness of this proposal,” Milne said.

A representative from the developer constructing a purpose-built rental project at nearby 156 Tranquille Rd. said the company was “fundamentally opposed to the project,” and saw it as economically detrimental to their building.

“We view a decision to move forward with this shelter as a complete 180 to what we thought council envisioned for the North Shore,” he said.

Bob Hughes, executive officer for ASK Wellness, told council the non-profit understands in order to be successful, they will need to be responsive to issues within the shelter as well as in the surrounding area.

Hughes said there will be neighbourhood liaison positions to help engage with neighbourhoods. He said anybody who is being “predatorial” or committing offences in the neighbourhood will be reported to law enforcement.

Approval of 20-month time frame

Coun. Bill Sarai proposed a 20-month temporary use permit instead of the three-year permit that was sought, saying he thought it would be good to have a “check in.”

“I think the 20 months is a good check in for all of us, not just the agencies that are working there, but also for us and the feedback from the businesses and the residents that live around it,” he said.

Coun. Margot Middleton said she would only support the shelter if the 20-month amendment was made. She said such a timeline would put the review period in the summer months — not the cold of winter — and generally ties in with the length of the ASK Wellness contract.

The province has committed funding for the shelter until March 31, 2026.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said she wouldn’t be supporting a 20-month term, noting it was “tremendously difficult” to find this location for a shelter.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson — who earlier in the meeting attempted to argue with Alfred Achoba, Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops executive director, about the success of CMHA shelters — said he wanted the new facility to be “dry,” meaning substances wouldn’t be allowed to be used.

He said he wanted to see more recovery-focused places in Kamloops — something Hamer-Jackson has been calling for since before he was elected mayor.

Hamer-Jackson was told by Nanette Drobot, BC Housing's regional director, that the facility was meant to be low barrier — able to be accessed by anyone who needs shelter — and shelter workers would be able to help people access recovery services if desired.

Mayor says he's 'defending' himself

Hamer-Jackson said he doesn't think the former Butler property is a good location for a shelter, likening it to the social services on West Victoria Street, where he owns a commercial property.

“We're stigmatizing them," the mayor said.

"They're laying out there with needles hanging out of their arms. They're in front of city hall here with bottles of booze there. And it’s like, come on. Why are we stigmatizing them? Why don't we get them into a spot where they can get healthy."

Hamer-Jackson previously declared a conflict of interest on the Tranquille project, related to the fact that he is suing Arpa Investments’ Joshua Knaak for defamation.

He told the city’s corporate officer on Tuesday that he had made an error in judgement when he initially declared the conflict, saying he received legal advice that he was not in conflict. He noted he hasn’t “been charged with anything” and is simply “defending” himself.

The motion to approve a temporary use permit for a 20-month time frame was adopted in a 7-1 vote, with only Hamer-Jackson opposed. Coun. Mike O’Reilly, who has been away on vacation, was not present at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Photo: City of Kamloops The site of a temporary, proposed 44-bed shelter.