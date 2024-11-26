Kamloops council approves 20-month temporary use permit for North Shore shelter

Photo: City of Kamloops The site of a temporary, proposed 44-bed shelter.

Kamloops council has voted in favour of issuing a 20-month temporary use permit allowing a 44-bed emergency shelter to be set up on a North Shore property.

While the original recommendation was to issue a temporary permit for a three-year period, council opted to amend the motion, shortening the time frame for the permit to 20 months.

Councillors expressed a desire for a check-in period which aligned roughly with the end of currently committed funding for the shelter, planned for a site on 142 Tranquille Rd. The site will be funded by the province until March 31, 2026.

Council made its vote after a lengthy public hearing where about 20 members of the public, business owners, BC Housing staff and representatives from local non-profits stood up to speak about the shelter.

Some were in favour of the facility, others brought forward questions and concerns, and others voiced opposition to the proposal.

The landowner, ARPA Investments, has agreed to lease the property to BC Housing on a temporary basis. The prominent North Shore development firm has said it plans to redevelop the property in a couple of years.

The shelter will be operated by ASK Wellness. Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society plans to offer cultural supports, while the ASK Wellness Mobile Health Clinic will offer medical services two days per week.

A well-attended open house event was held last week where members of the public were invited to meet with some of the groups involved with the shelter.

A city staff report noted the project aligns with the Kamloops Access Hub Leadership Group’s vision, which is to provide a 24/7 location where unhoused people can access services, meals, washroom and shower facilities, and connections to a variety of other supports.

The city has said the Access Hub Leadership Group will continue to look for a more permanent site as the Tranquille property is a temporary arrangement.