Former Merritt courthouse becomes cultural hub for Nlaka’pamux People

Photo: Laisa Conde The former Merritt courthouse.

After acquiring the historic Merritt courthouse in August 2023, the Citxw Nlaka'pamux Assembly (CNA) celebrated another milestone with a project that reclaims and revitalizes a building with deep cultural significance.

After a year, renovations at the historic courthouse building on Nicola Avenue are finally done. The building that once served as a symbol of colonial authority is now CNA's Citxw – ‘house'.

The space will be used for cultural events, workshops, training, and features a space dedicated for Elders, offering a culturally safe, respectful, welcoming and vibrant environment for the community to access.

At an open house just for members, Chief Fred Sampson of Siska reminded how the building was a symbol of oppression against Indigenous Peoples.

"Many of our people had to walk through these doors and not in the greatest of ways,” he said.

"Now to have this happen, where this is owned by our people in order to bring our culture and our language and our rightful place within our traditional territories. This is one step in the many ways that we are taking as Citxw Nlaka'pamux Assembly to move forward and embrace who we are as Nlaka'pamux people and as Indigenous people.”

Nicole Johnny, executive director at CNA, highlighted the importance of the project, noting how it will empower the community and preserve Nlaka'pamux culture for future generations.

"This project is an incredible opportunity to celebrate and preserve our culture, creating a space that will empower and unite our communities,” she said.

With the courthouse now functioning as a gathering place for education, celebration, and intergenerational dialogue, the Nlaka'pamux community is taking bold steps toward a future where their culture, language, and traditions are not only preserved but also celebrated and passed on to future generations.

Nicomen Chief Arlene Edwards shared her gratitude to the community for being able to work together and accomplish the project.

"This is just the beginning of what we want to do as a community,” she said. "I understand it can be a challenge to get everyone together, however, I think we will have many stations like this, once we start and people see how strong we can be as one.”

CNA will be hosting an open house at Citxw for the general public tomorrow, Nov. 27, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., over refreshments.