Kamloops teenager sexually assaulted, 'traded' for drugs, judge told

Serious charges have been laid against a man accused of sexually assaulting a vulnerable Kamloops teenager and then "trading" her to his dealer in exchange for drugs.

The 36-year-old man was arrested on Saturday. He is facing charges of sexual interference of a person under 16 and trafficking a person under 18.

“The allegations involve a young woman alleging that he provided her with drugs, had sexual contact with her and then traded sexual contact with her to his drug dealer for more drugs — so he essentially trafficked her to another individual,” Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said Tuesday during a bail hearing in Kamloops provincial court.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Court heard the young complainant told police she met the man outside a liquor store at 3 p.m. and he took her to his house in a taxi.

Janse said the girl was home by 10:30 p.m.

“This young woman is 14 years old and is a vulnerable victim, if that helps explain why she would do such a thing," she told the judge.

Police told Castanet they were notified of the allegations on Nov. 20 and an investigation was launched immediately.

Vernal Garfield Barnes was released on bail Tuesday on a number of strict terms, including conditions barring him from having any contact with the complainant or anyone younger than 16, and from visiting parks, pools, schools or playgrounds. The Crown consented to his release.

He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 2.