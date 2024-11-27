Tk’emlups band plans to break ground on healing centre midway through next year

Photo: TNRD The Tk'emlups band expects to begin building the healing centre by the summer of 2025.

The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc band expects to break ground next year on a long-promised healing centre by mid-2025 after receiving a needed zoning amendment from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged $12.5-million for a healing centre and elders' lodge after the band reported finding some 200 anomalies that appeared to be graves on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

During a public hearing at last week’s TNRD board meeting, Jeanette Jules, who is the band’s manager of Le Estcwicwey (The Missing) program, said the band “looks to begin construction in 2025.”

She said the initial phase of their programming at the new healing centre will focus on residential school survivors and elders.

“The vision of the project is to provide a safe space for holistic healing through reconnection to family, community and culture,” Jules said.

She said the healing centre will be a day-use facility for counselling and cultural activities, such as food gathering and processing, animal husbandry, meat smoking and community gardening amongst others.

Jules said the band also hopes to conduct horse riding on the property at some point. She clarified the centre is not an extended care or rehabilitation facility.

Jules said the elders' lodge is part of future plans for the site, 844 Miner Rd.

The mixed-use development will see a healing centre, elders' lodge and housing built on the 10.5-hectare property seven kilometres east of Sun Rivers, which was once part of the historic Harper Ranch.

The board approved the zoning amendment unanimously.

Healing centre has importance

Prior to approval, elder Connie Jules told the board of the facility’s importance helping people connect to their culture, noting her past attendance at related trauma healing workshops.

“When people go to these healing workshops, they have a lot of anger, hate, blame and confusion. One of the things that is important is you don’t know where you’re going until you know where you come from. And, in that, if you don’t know where you come from, you’re going to repeat cycles throughout the rest of your life and you’re also passing it on to generations,” she said.

Jeanette Jules said the lands the healing centre will reside were previously part of the TteS reserve before being bought back by the band, which has applied to have the property added back to their reserve.

“This land parcel, which was once reserve, it was misallocated — stolen. The Indian agent and the Government of Canada took it [from] us,” she said.

Tk’emlúps also plans to develop multiple fourplex housing units, however — while the band successfully applied to the Agricultural Land Commission to have the healing centre portion of the property granted non-farm use — another ALC application will be required for the housing.

The facility is one of three main projects newly re-elected band Chief Rosanne Casimir said she wanted to accomplish in her third term.

River proximity important

During the public hearing, neighbour Ernie Beadle, who said he was speaking for a group of residents, raised concern over a lack of communication with neighbours in the process from both the ALC and TNRD. He said while he and others are not opposed to the projects, he questioned why it was not being proposed on land the band owns elsewhere on the historic Harper Ranch lands that may be better suited to the activities intended.

Tk'emlups Coun. Dave Manuel answered Beadle’s question, saying the property was selected following community engagement meetings narrowing 12 potential sites to three, which was followed by a community vote and the decision wasn’t made lightly.

He added that the site was chosen as the band wants to build the healing centre close to the South Thompson River.

“Water is medicine for us and our elders and our families wanted it clown to the river. Building up at Harper Ranch sounds like a good idea, but it’s not a good idea considering the medicine with the water,” Manuel said, noting the programs will be for other First Nations band members too.

Alex Krause, the TNRD's general manager of development services, said standard communication procedures were followed by the regional district. Beadle, however, questioned the 150-metre mail out requirement of the TNRD for direct notification of neighbours, saying that in a rural setting properties are much farther apart and neighbours in this case only learned about the project when they spotted signage by chance.

Krause said the board can look into amending the distance requirement for triggering mail out notifications in the future, but advised that regardless of distance there will be people excluded, noting Beadle’s property is located 1.2 kilometres away from the proposed heading centre.