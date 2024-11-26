Judge not convinced owner of defunct Kamloops daycare had knowledge of $113K fraud scheme

Photo: KTW file

The owner of a defunct Kamloops daycare who was accused of inflating her numbers by 100 children to illegally collect $113,000 from the provincial government has been found not guilty.

The 46-year-old woman was acquitted after standing trial last week in Kamloops provincial court.

The woman cannot be identified under a rare publication ban granted based on fears she had about potential retaliation from her ex-husband if this story were to include names. The ban covers anything that could identify the woman, her ex or the daycare.

She was accused of collecting $113,770 in overpayment as a result of bogus claims filed six years ago with B.C.’s Ministry of Children and Family Development.

The fraudulent claims were signed by the accused and sent from her email address, but she denied any involvement or knowledge in the scheme. She blamed her ex-husband.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett said she found the woman’s testimony believable and said she was left with a reasonable doubt as to whether the ex was the mastermind.