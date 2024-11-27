Kamloops Mounties to detail rollout of body-worn cameras

The Kamloops RCMP is holding a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the local rollout of body-worn cameras to its frontline officers.

Mounties are rolling out the initiative nationwide after numerous calls for the recording devices, which police say will increase transparency with the public, increase police accountability and enhance safety and evidence gathering.

Supt. Jeff Pelley is expected to present information related to the local rollout of police body cameras at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Kamloops is one of a number of detachments that is receiving the cameras first, chosen because it is a large detachment that is equipped to handle the technical requirements of the recording devices, according to the RCMP.

The BC RCMP will distribute body cameras to 144 detachments in 150 municipalities that make up 75 per cent of the provincial population. They plan to distribute 3,000 cameras over the next 12 to 18 months across the province.

The cameras will be activated by officers before exiting their vehicles whenever attending a call for service, and are expected to be in use by all frontline RCMP officers by early 2026.