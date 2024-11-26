Kamloops postal workers vow to deliver Santa's mail as strike drags on

Photo: Josh Dawson Striking CUPW Local 758 workers outside the Canada Post facility on Dalhousie Drive in Kamloops on Tuesday.

Kamloops postal workers say they will make sure letters to Santa still make their way to the North Pole this year despite a nationwide strike that's halted mail delivery.

About 55,000 members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers walked off the job mid-November and local members say they will man the picket line for as long as it takes as mediation continues with Canada Post ahead of Black Friday.

The strike is now in its 12th day.

CUPW Local 758 acting president Aaron Arseneau told Castanet Kamloops there has been little progress at the negotiating table, even after a special mediator was appointed — but the striking workers are still motivated in the face of chilly temperatures.

“Our brothers and sisters out in Alberta, it's -20 C, -30 C, so we have nothing to complain about,” he said.

A key issue at bargaining has been weekend deliveries. Arseneau said workers don't want to see those shifts filled by part-time carriers.

Canada Post has been struggling to compete with other delivery providers and posted a $315 million loss before tax in its third quarter. It has pitched weekend deliveries as a way to boost revenue.

Arseneau said the annual Santa Letter Campaign will continue locally and a letter box has been set up at the picket line on Second Avenue and Seymour Street.

“So families with children want to come down and drop a letter off, make sure that there's a return address and a phone number on it,” he said.

— with files from the Canadian Press