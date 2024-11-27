Kamloops skaters earn hardware as Valleyview Skating Club hosts regional competition

Photo: Valleyview Skating Club The Valleyview Skating Club's Hailey Traynor won gold in Star 4 at last weekend's Okanagan Interclub Figure Skating Competition, held on McArthur Island.

Kamloops skaters fared well last weekend at the Okanagan Interclub Figure Skating Competition, held on McArthur Island.

The event was hosted by the Valleyview Skating Club, and the organization had several athletes record podium finishes.

In Star 1, Zoe Huerto and Kira Klassen took gold while Hanna Larose, Skye Jensen and Aniyah Sekhon earned silver.

Brynn Collins took gold in Star 2, while Isabelle Tsai earned silver and Jingyi Cheng, Myah Colver, Mikaela Trudel and Madeline Trudel bronze.

In Star 3, Yna Huerto and Casey Kinna earned silver.

Hailey Traynor earned gold in Star 4, while Tenley McKim took silver and Morgan Wells bronze. McKim won gold in Star 4 elements, while Traynor took silver.

In Star 5 women’s free skate, Marti-Jayne Hillis won gold and Mira Barbir earned silver, while Kade Gotzke earned silver on the men’s side.

Hailea McCulloch and Marti-Jayne Hillis won gold in Star 5 artistic, while Brynn Collins earned silver and Morgan Wells bronze.

Sydnie Westran won silver in Star 7 artistic, while Brooklyn Leduc took gold in Star 9 artistic, followed by Kiera Bells with silver.

Ashlynn Wassing won silver in two categories — Gold women’s free skate and Gold artistic.

Brynn Collins won gold in Creative Improv 2, while Anne Colver won silver in Creative Improv 3, followed by Tenley McKim with bronze.

Rounding out the Valleyview Skating Club’s podium finishes, BrieAnna Gibson won silver in Adult Gold Women, Diane Proctor won gold in Adult Women Intro Class IV free skate, Heather McKim won silver in Adult Women Bronze Class II free skate, Amanda Hess won silver in Adult Women Silver Class III free skate, Diane Proctor won gold in Adult Intro Artistic Class IV, Heather McKim won gold in Adult Bronze Artistic Class II and Amanda Hess won silver in Adult Silver Artistic Class III.