Popular Christmas light show Wildlights returns next month to BC Wildlife Park

Photo: BC Wildlife Park

Crews at the BC Wildlife Park are busy setting up for Wildlights, the annual holiday event that covers the park in more than 1 million twinkling Christmas lights.

Wildlights will run from Dec. 13 to Jan. 5, excluding Christmas Day, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission is $19.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors, $15.95 for children 3 to 17 and free for kids younger than that.

On Dec. 13, the park will partner with the Canucks Autism Network for a special sensory-friendly evening.

Santa Claus will be present from Dec. 13 until Dec. 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and other guests and performers are scheduled to appear, as well. The Wildlife Express train will be running as long as the mercury doesn’t dip below -14 C.

New this year is a 30-foot Christmas tree that's been added to Santa's Village.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.