Alleged driver in deadly McGill Road crash has court date next month

Photo: Castanet Debris is strewn across McGill Road following a deadly multi-vehicle collision on Nov. 29, 2023.

Police say details about the crash last year that killed a Thompson Rivers University volleyball player are expected to come out in court, despite the fact the alleged driver will not face criminal charges.

Colval Shaquille Abbinett is facing one count each of driving without due care and attention and driving without reasonable consideration, offences under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act. The 29-year-old is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram on Nov. 29, 2023, when it slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta on McGill Road near TRU.

Inside the Jetta were three members of TRU’s men’s volleyball team — Owyn McInnis, Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse. McInnis was killed while Brinnen and Waterhouse suffered serious injuries.

It was a major collision. Six vehicles were involved and 11 people were injured, seven of them sent to hospital.

Police confirmed Monday that criminal charges will not be laid in the case, but RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said that doesn’t mean questions about what led up to the crash will go unanswered.

“More details on what transpired are expected through the court process, which he has been summoned to attend,” she told Castanet Kamloops.

The penalties for the charges Abbinett is facing are typically fines of $368, to a maximum of $2,000. A driving prohibition is also on the table.

Abbinett’s first appearance in Kamloops provincial court is scheduled for Dec. 23.