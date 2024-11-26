Owners attempting to transfer ownership of dangerous dogs to avoid destruction

Photo: Contributed This photo shows two of the three dogs believed to have been responsible for a fatal attack on a family pet in a North Kamloops backyard.

Three dogs found to have meth and cocaine in their systems after a fatal attack on a family pet in a North Kamloops backyard will live to see another day.

Monday was set as the date for a judge to determine whether the dogs, who have been deemed dangerous by the City of Kamloops, should be killed.

But that didn’t happen. Instead, lawyers argued over who should have standing at the hearing — a matter complicated by the involvement of a so-called “dog whisperer” on Vancouver Island who thinks he might be able to rehabilitate the condemned canines.

As it stands, there are three parties to the case — the City of Kamloops and two women, Lyndsay Erwin and Ashley Ellanor.

On Monday, lawyer Dan McNamee attempted to have a third name, Ken Griffiths, added to that list. Griffiths calls himself the "Comox Valley Dog Whisperer,” and McNamee told court he has a history of taking in and rehabilitating dangerous dogs.

Attempts to transfer ownership

According to police, a Richmond Avenue family’s 12-year-old collie was killed in its own yard on the morning of Sept. 8 after three neighbourhood dogs jumped a fence and attacked.

The City of Kamloops seized the dogs, then labelled them dangerous and filed a destruction application with the court. Testing following the incident showed meth and cocaine in the dogs' systems.

The dogs are named Bella, Snoop and Ferb. At the time of their seizure, Erwin was the owner of Bella and Snoop, while Ferb was owned by Ellanor.

On Nov. 18, Erwin sent an email to Griffiths attempting to transfer ownership of the dogs to him. Ellanor sent a similar message a few days earlier saying she would gift Ferb to Griffiths if he was found to have been involved in the Richmond Avenue attack.

McNamee argued Monday that Griffiths should be a party to the case and considered the owner of Bella and Snoop — and potentially Ferb, too.

Griffiths testified briefly via video from his home in Comox. He said he’s never met Erwin or Ellanor, nor has he met any of the dogs.

Griffiths was put in touch with the women by a third party, described in court as a "Good Samaritan."

'Perpetuates the risk'

The City of Kamloops wants the court to ignore the recent attempts to pass the dogs off to Griffiths, accusing Erwin and Ellanor of playing a “shell game.”

“The city says this is a mischaracterization to suggest that these dogs are being gifted to Mr. Griffiths — frankly, the idea of gifting mature dogs is a mischaracterization generally,” said Chelsea Mack, the city’s lawyer on the case.

“That’s what we commonly refer to as an adoption of a dog. A gift of a dog, to me, is when parents bring a puppy home for excited young children."

Mack said Griffiths should not be considered the true owner of the animals.

“Mr. Griffiths has never met these dogs, he did not make the effort to travel to Kamloops for this hearing involving his alleged dogs and he is not taking responsibility to arrange transportation of the dogs back to the Island should they be released," she said.

“From a public safety perspective, what the respondents are suggesting is that dog owners can simply gift dangerous or aggressive dogs to new owners willy nilly to avoid the consequences of a destruction application. It essentially creates a shell game of moving dangerous dogs to new jurisdictions and, in my submission, perpetuates the risk of future attacks."

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey said he needs some time to consider whether Griffiths should be a party to the proceeding.

Lawyers will return to court on Thursday to set a date for his decision on that, after which a day is expected to be set aside for arguments on the dogs’ fate.

Bella, Snoop and Ferb remain in the custody of the City of Kamloops pending the outcome of the court process.