Valleyview residents concerned as Kamloops council considers applications for proposed 120-unit development

Photo: City of Kamloops / Station One Architects A rendering showing the placement of a future building at Glenwood Drive and Oriole Road in Valleyview. Developers have submitted rezoning and variance permit applications necessary for a higher-density development to rise.

A Valleyview resident says a petition opposing a rezoning application has garnered more than 360 signatures, with neighbours concerned that a taller, higher-density development will negatively impact their community.

The rezoning application and development variance permit necessary to make way for a six storey, 120-unit development at 2001, 2013 and 2019 Glenwood Dr. will be considered by Kamloops council on Tuesday afternoon.

Craig Jefferson told Castanet Kamloops that he circulated the neighbourhood with his wife and two others, and the group received 362 signatures opposing the development-related applications.

“We didn't leave Valleyview to get 362 signatures — we got 362 signatures right here. That’s 362 households that are saying no,” Jefferson said.

The developer, A&T Project Developments Inc., is applying to rezone three properties to allow a 120-unit building on the site, which is located across Oriole Road from Valleyview secondary school.

A development variance permit is also being sought to increase the maximum building height permitted on the lot from four to six storeys.

A staff report prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting noted KAMPLAN, the city’s official community plan, supports diverse housing types in urban areas to house people of all age groups, family types, lifestyles and income levels.

“The Development, Engineering, and Sustainability Department supports the proposed rezoning and development variance applications as the proposed use complies with KAMPLAN,” the report said.

However, staff noted the proposed height variance might have “privacy-related impacts on the adjacent and primarily one-storey dwellings,” adding the city requested a different future building orientation to reduce impacts on nearby homes, but developers said it wasn’t a viable option.

“The applicant has requested to orient the future building towards Glenwood Drive as they indicated that if the building was oriented west, the development would suffer a significant loss in density/units and the project would not be financially viable,” the report said.

The report said the site is located within a five-minute walk of the site proposed for the Valleyview transit exchange — expected to be constructed in the coming years, subject to provincial budgeting approval.

Staff said if the transit exchange goes ahead as planned, the province is likely to designate the area as a transit-oriented area. As per recent housing legislation, this means developments would be exempt from minimum parking requirements and permitted up to 10 storeys.

Neighbours concerned

Meanwhile, neighbours — many of whom have sent letters to city council — are worried about the impact that an influx of residents could have on local amenities and infrastructure, including the sewer system.

There are also concerns that a tall building will block the sun from homes on Glenwood Drive.

The petition also expresses concerns about the demolition of the three single-family homes to make way for a multi-family building, the negative impact a higher-density development might have on community character, a potential decline in neighbourhood property values and a loss of privacy.

Jefferson, a five-year Valleyview resident, said neighbours are also worried about an increase in traffic and an overflow of vehicles from the proposed building.

“Oriole is bad enough. They’ll be parking all down Oriole. They'll be parking down the part of Glenwood that is right beside the high school where students and faculty park,” he said.

Jefferson said there are no sidewalks in the area — which already sees high foot traffic from Valleyview secondary school.

“All that is required from the city is that [the developer] supply a sidewalk in front of their building — which is about a couple 100 yards,” he said.

Ryan Jurista, who has lived in the neighbourhood for about 15 years, said he’s also concerned with future traffic impacts, and wondered what type of infrastructure upgrades will be provided if the proposed development moves ahead.

He said an apartment building was constructed a few years back, and neighbours saw a noticeable increase in traffic on Oriole Road as a result.

“With that already added to that street, and now they're going to add another building with 100-plus suites, there's a concern of people’s safety, really, that are walking around the area.”

On Tuesday, Kamloops council will be asked to consider distributing public notice related to the rezoning application, and sending out notice of intent to consider the development variance permit, subject to the adoption of the zoning amendment bylaw.