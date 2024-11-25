Criminal charges will not be laid in crash that killed TRU volleyball player: Kamloops RCMP

Photo: Castanet Emergency crews on scene at a fatal multi-vehicle collision on Nov. 29, 2023, on McGill Road near Thompson Rivers University.

Police say criminal charges will not be laid against the driver of a truck that caused a violent multi-vehicle collision a year ago on McGill Road, killing one member of Thompson Rivers University’s men’s volleyball team and injuring two of his teammates.

The announcement comes a few days before the one-year anniversary of the Nov. 29, 2023, crash that killed Owyn McInnis, injuring teammates Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse.

Police have previously said a black Dodge Ram pickup truck hit several trees along McGill Road before colliding with a Volkswagen Jetta, in which McInnis, Brinnen and Waterhouse were riding.

Six vehicles were involved in the crash and 11 people were injured.

Castanet Kamloops learned McInnis’ former teammates at TRU were told Monday morning that charges would not be forthcoming. Police confirmed the news with a statement just after 4 p.m.

Only a traffic ticket

According to Mounties, the driver of the pickup truck will be ticketed for driving without due care and attention under B.C.'s Motor Vehicle Act.

"We understand that many people have been impacted by this tragedy and our hearts go out to the victims, their families and those in the community who have been affected," Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in the statement.

The statement described the police investigation into the crash as "in-depth and complete."

"The driver of the truck remained at the scene and police investigators with specialty training in assessing driver impairment established the truck driver was not impaired by drugs or alcohol," it read.

The statement said the decision on charges was ultimately made by the BC Prosecution Service. It does not include any explanation of why the decision was made.

Coach not happy with result

TRU men's volleyball head coach Pat Hennelly told Castanet he was told by a Crown prosecutor that no charges would be laid.

"They said there was not enough evidence to pursue charges," he said. "There will be traffic violations, with the worst-case scenario being a $2,000 fine and a lifetime ban from driving."

Hennelly said he felt those penalties were "pretty minor."

In January, Pelley hinted at criminal charges in the case in a report to city council. In June, Mounties confirmed the investigation was ongoing and said charge recommendations were still anticipated.

On Nov. 14, the last time Castanet asked police for an update on the case, they said nothing had changed.

TRU set up a scholarship fund in McInnis’ memory and online fundraisers were launched last year for Brinnen and Waterhouse.