Christmas Cheer pop-up booth at Kamloops Santa Claus Parade visited by newlyweds

Photo: BCICF Newlyweds Jaclyn and Brandon Archambault stopped by a BCICF Christmas Cheer booth during the Santa Claus Parade on Sunday.

A Las Vegas couple who got married in Kamloops this weekend attended the Santa Claus Parade, making a stop at the BC Interior Community Foundation's Christmas Cheer booth to support the local fundraiser.

Brandon and Jaclyn Archambault tied the knot at a ceremony at the Old Kamloops Courthouse.

Wenda Noonan, BCICF executive director, said the newlywed couple managed to find time to attend the Santa Claus Parade on Sunday afternoon.

“Despite the excitement of their wedding day, they paused to enjoy the festive atmosphere of the parade, where they stopped by the Christmas Cheer booth — not only to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate, but also to make a generous donation, further spreading the holiday spirit they so joyfully embraced,” Noonan said in a statement.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Christmas Cheer Fund, which will support three local non-profits this year, is welcome to attend one of the many pop-up booths over the coming weeks and chat with the BCICF team.

The team will be set up at Sacred Grounds in Royal Inland Hospital from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can also be dropped off at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).