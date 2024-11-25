Mounties appeal for footage, tips after video of 'serious assault' makes rounds in Quesnel

Photo: Glacier Media

Video footage depicting a serious assault inside a Quesnel home is being circulated online, police say, and investigators want anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Mounties in Quesnel are investigating a serious assault believed to have taken place inside a home on Beaubien Avenue on Nov. 2 or Nov. 3.

“Police are aware that there are videos circulating that capture the incident,” Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Clay Kronebusch said in a news release.

“If you have any video or information regarding this incident, please contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.”

No other information about the alleged incident has been made public.