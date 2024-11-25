Local choirs featured in annual Choral Rhapsody of Christmas performance

Photo: Pexels

A free Christmas concert featuring 11 Kamloops choirs will be returning next month to the Sagebrush Theatre.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the annual Choral Rhapsody of Christmas performance will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.

Community members are invited to attend the concert, with food and cash donations for the Kamloops Food Bank accepted at the door.

The concert will feature 11 local choirs, including Amazing Singing, the Happy Choristers, Cantabile Singers of Kamloops, Vivace Choral, Jeweltones, Kamloops Choristers, Victory Voices Gospel Choir, Desert Sounds A Cappella +, Kamloops Men’s Chorus, Kamloops Pride Choir and Serious Options.

Handbell choir Bells of Note will welcome the audience with a selection of music in the lobby before the concert starts.

Tickets for the event are limited, and are available online through Kamloops Live! Box Office. Seats can also be reserved by phone at 250-374-5483 or in person at 1025 Lorne St.

For more information about the event, visit the City of Kamloops website.