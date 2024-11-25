Well-attended Santa Claus Parade draws tens of thousands to downtown Kamloops

Victoria Street was filled with cheerful lights, festive floats and the sound of Christmas songs as the 44th annual Santa Claus Parade took place in downtown Kamloops on Sunday afternoon.

The route was lined with tens of thousands of people eager to see floats decorated like classic holiday films, including A Christmas Carol, The Polar Express, Christmas Vacation and Home Alone.

Parade organizer Alexandra Eaket said there were 62 floats that took part in this year’s parade, a little more than in past years.

“Lots of detail was put into the floats, and many floats represented the theme of the parade. You could probably see all the lights from space with how decorated all the entries were,” said Eaket, who is the marketing and events co-ordinator for the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association.

The KCBIA estimates about 20,000 attended the event, despite freezing temperatures and light snowfall.

“The weather was not in some people’s favour, but they joined us online instead,” Eaket said.

The Santa Claus Parade was live-streamed online and at the Paramount Theatre, which also held a free screening of Home Alone before the parade kicked off.

Eaket said planning for next year’s Santa Claus Parade starts in August, but organizers are already coming up with ideas on how to make it bigger and better.