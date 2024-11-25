Environment Canada calls for week of chilly temperatures and cloudy skies

Cindy White

Kamloops residents can expect to see cloudy skies and temperatures below freezing over the coming week, according to Environment Canada.

Monday will be mainly cloudy during the day as temperatures peak at a high of 2 C. A 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers are expected in the morning and early afternoon.

"It's from a remnant low pressure system that's going to be offshore, that's just spinning little bands of moisture into the area and we're not really expecting too much out of this, maybe just a few flurries," said Environment Canada meteorologist Ross Macdonald.

Cloudy periods and a low of -3 C are predicted Monday night.

A mix of sun and cloud is anticipated on Tuesday, when a high of -1 C will be seen during the day. Skies will clear by the night as temperatures dip to -4 C.

Sunny skies are in the forecast on Wednesday with a daytime high of -1 C. Cloudy periods will return Wednesday night with an overnight low of -5 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -1 C. Temperatures will reach a low of -4 C during cloudy periods at night.

"I suspect by the time we get to Friday, so a little bit of a subtle cool down in temperatures," Macdonald said.

A high of 0 C is anticipated on Friday with a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures will reach an overnight low of -5 C Friday night when more periods of overcast skies are expected.

"There's really no organized weather systems, per se, that are going to be moving over our area, that could spread precipitation," Macdonald said.

"There will be some little embedded disturbances, so the odd flurry I cannot rule out, but broadly speaking, it's a fair weather week."

The weekend is forecast to see a mix of sun and cloud over the weekend with highs around -1 C, according to Environment Canada.