Tobiano Golf Course named the best in Canada for the fourth time in five years

Photo: KTW file photo Tobiano Golf Course is located just west of Kamloops.

Tobiano Golf Course has once again been recognized as the best course in the country — again.

The picturesque track that runs alongside Kamloops Lake was named the best course in Canada at the 2024 World Golf Awards, held in Portugal.

The honour was the fourth title in five years for the premier course, which has been picked from a pool of some 20 nominees very year since 2020 except for 2023 when the Fairmont in Jasper was named tops in the country.

The World Golf Awards celebrates and rewards excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations. Winners are selected via a worldwide voting event consisted of a nomination process followed by voting from February to October. Votes were made by professionals working within the golf travel and tourism industry and also cast by public golf consumers, according to a press release from the awards.

Tobiano owner Michael Ternier said, in the release, that being recognized as Canada’s best golf course is a remarkable achievement, especially given the wealth of outstanding courses across the country.

“It’s an incredible honour for Tobiano to receive this distinction for 2024. This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our entire team to creating an unforgettable golfing experience for every guest and member,” Ternier said in the release.

Tobiano, designed by Canadian golf architect Thomas McBroom, has won a slew of awards since opening in 2008, including best new golf course in Canada and best public golf course in B.C.

Ternier has owned the course since 2017.

The two men from whom Ternier bought the golf course, purchased the 18-hole track out of receivership from the Business Development Bank of Canada in 2013.