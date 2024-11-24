SKSS head coach gives post mortem on 2024 season as Titans playoff hopes dashed by rival Vernon

Photo: Melisa Dyck The Titans attempt some two quarterback offence as Cole Rigler (7) pitching the ball to Kelton Blower (2) in quarterfinal playoff action Nov. 15 in Vernon.

The South Kamloops secondary football Titans season has come to an abrupt end — but there has been plenty to celebrate.

The team was stopped in its tracks by the number one seeded Vernon Panthers cruised to a 56-0 victory at home in the playoff quarterfinals back on Nov. 15.

The Titans opened the game with some trickery, pulling off a successful onside kick, looking to shock the defending champions, but the Panthers quickly settled in and took control of the game, dominating the line of scrimmage and stifling the Titans run game.

Titans head coach JP Lancaster said, ultimately, injuries and lack of depth caught up with SKSS against what was a well oiled Vernon team which was coming off back-to-back byes from the final week of the regular season, and a first round playoff bye.

The Titans were without the service of their top two running backs, and had to play grade 12 receiver Mason Lougheed in the backfield. Injured grade 11 quarterback Cole Rigler played limited snaps, as the Titans tried to deceive the Panthers at times with a 2 quarterback look between him and Kelton Blower.

"We didn't get the result we wanted in Vernon, but I don't think there is any shame in that loss. Hats off to Vernon, that was one of the best team performances I have ever seen in high school football. I would be shocked if they don't repeat as provincial champions,” Lancaster told Castanet Kamloops.

Despite the bitter ending to the season, the 2024 campaign will largely be viewed as a success for the Titans, Lancaster said.

The team finished second in the Interior Conference — an improvement from their third place effort in 2023 — and they defeated their cross-town rivals Westsyde in the Chow Cup in convincing fashion. The Titans also won a playoff game, coming out on top in this year’s wildcard round.

"This year we set out to make the semi-final round and play in BC Place, which obviously we fell short on,” Lancaster said.

“This season still feels like a tremendous step forward in terms of how these kids prepared and how they competed on the field. We kept our composure in the high drama double OT win in the playoffs. We battled through being down early 14-0 against Westsyde only to score 34 unanswered points en route to winning the Chow Cup. Even in pre-season, where 'AAA' Langley Secondary brought us down to play in front of their entire student body in a homecoming game, we pulled off the win."

Lancaster said all those situations build resilience in their players, and a belief in themselves and their teammates that they can find a way to succeed.

"Those lessons cannot be coached, they have to be experienced on the field. And that gives us a huge advantage going into the '25 season," he said.

Also of note, Grade 12 defensive back Hudson Jones was named to the provincial all-star team as the top player at his position in 'AA' football — his second consecutive year winning that distinction. He is joined by Grade 11 Left Tackle Jayden de Boer, who cracks the provincial all-star team in his first year ever playing the position.

Both players will represent the Titans in the BC High School Football all-star game which is played at BC Place on Saturday, November 30th. Fans can stream the game for free on YouTube at 10 a.m.