Kamloops-area MLAs expect to have separate offices set up in familiar spaces come December

Photo: KTW file photo Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar outside his soon-to-be former office along Tranquille Road.

Kamloops’ newly-elected MLAs expect to open their constituency offices in Kamloops next month and in familiar places.

Incumbent Peter Milobar was elected the first MLA of the newly drawn Kamloops Centre riding and former Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer won the redrawn Kamloops-North Thompson in the Oct. 19 provincial election.

Having been sworn in as MLAs in Victoria earlier this month and handed plum critic portfolios with their official Opposition B.C. Conservative Party, Milobar and Stamer now hope to have their separate offices ready by the first half of December.

At the moment, both are sharing space at Milobar’s soon-to-be former office at 618 Tranquille Rd., which by next month will be Stamer’s alone. Milobar, meanwhile, plans to set up shop at 446 Victoria St. — the former office of his former colleague Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone.

“It looks like things are targeted for the beginning of December there to do an office switch around,” Milobar said.

“Todd’s former office is the geographic centre of my new, resha riding and Ward wasn’t able to find anything that was going to work for him within the boundaries of his Kamloops-North Thompson riding, so using the [my old] office it’s at least on the North Shore with north in the name, it makes a bit more sense for the public to access.”

According to Stamer and Milobar, their staff has some lingering files they will need to sort given that Stamer is the new Kamloops-North Thompson MLA, but part of that riding remains with Milobar as the representative for the new Kamloops Centre riding.

The ridings across B.C. were redrawn for the 2024 election, and increased from 87 to 93.

Milobar said both Kamloops' offices, however, have more or less worked as one in the past.

“And I would expect that will continue on with Ward as it did with Todd and myself,” Milobar said.

Learning the ropes

Stamer, a rookie MLA, said he received training on his new role as an MLA while in Victoria — his first time in the Legislature.

“There was lots of good information,” Stamer said. “Everything from how we set up constituency offices, how we structure our time when we look at committees and going through estimates, budgets and looking at legislation and how we move that through the house — that was quite a learning experience for me.”

Milobar finds himself one of the more seasoned MLAs in Victoria as 57 of 93 MLAs are new to the job.

The three-term MLA said he’s been answering questions his colleagues have regarding procedure, but it has not been much more than what he experienced when he was re-elected in 2020.

Meanwhile, the first sitting of B.C.’s 43rd parliament won't begin until February.