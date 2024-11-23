Kamloops man handed four-year prison sentence for raping 14-year-old niece

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops man who violated the trust of his family when he raped his teenaged niece has been ordered to spend the next four years in federal prison.

The 40-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim. He was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Friday on one count of sexual interference of a person under 16.

At trial, court heard the man was married to the victim’s aunt. The offences took place in Kamloops on two occasions in August of 2022, when the girl was 14 and the man was 38, and included oral sex and intercourse.

The man had no previous criminal record.

“It is clear that [he] was trusted by the family of the victim,” Judge Roy Dickey said during Friday’s sentencing.

“[He] testified at trial and denied committing the offence. He did not make any admissions or express remorse for his actions at his sentencing hearing.”

Dickey sentenced the man to four years in federal prison. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 20 years and to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.