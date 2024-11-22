Merritt hospital emergency department closing overnight

Photo: File photo

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital will be closed overnight Friday.

Interior Health announced that emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 to 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops,” IH said in a statement. “During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.”

People needing emergency care are encouraged to call 911 to be transported to the nearest available facility.

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital is typically open 24/7, but staff shortages have forced numerous temporary closures.