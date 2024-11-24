Follow these tips to best enjoy the Kamloops Santa Claus Parade

Photo: KTW file

The Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association has some tips and pointers for those looking to stay off the naughty list while taking in today's Santa Claus Parade.

“There are safety reasons, but also it just makes the parade experience for everyone a lot better when everyone is being respectful and courteous of everyone else and not pushing everyone around,” parade organizer Alexandra Eaket, who is the KCBIA’s marketing and events co-ordinator, told Castanet.

“It’s all about respect.”

The parade, presented by Thompson Rivers University, will get underway at 4 p.m., running from Second Avenue and St. Paul Street to Sixth Avenue and Victoria Street.

Eaket said crowd control for the parade depends largely on the honour system. She encouraged attendees to remember these pointers:

• Stay behind barricades: For your safety, remain on the sidewalk along the parade route. Line the streets up to and including the 500-block of Victoria Street. The parade does not go past Sixth Avenue.

• Avoid the floats: Keep a safe distance from moving floats and vehicles to avoid accidents.

• Keep an eye on kids: Crowded areas can be overwhelming for children, so keep them within reach and remember to be courteous to all attendees.

• Dress for the weather: Environment Canada is calling for possible flurries on Sunday with a high of 2 C and a low of -1 C. Wear layers and don’t forget to pack blankets, gloves and hats as needed.

• Don’t make a mess: If you’re enjoying a warm beverage from a downtown cafe, make sure to throw your waste in a receptacle — or better yet, bring your own mug from home.

Anyone who cannot attend the parade can watch the live stream right here on Castanet Kamloops. It will be posted in this story prior to 4 p.m. The feed will also be shown live on the big screen inside the Paramount Theatre for anyone looking to stay indoors.

The Paramount will show a free screening of Home Alone at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Parade festivities get underway at 3:40 p.m. with Wake Up Santa on St. Paul Street just west of Fourth Avenue.

The theme of this year’s parade is Holiday Movie Magic.

For more information, including the route map and road closure information, click here.