Life in prison, 17 years without parole for gunman in 2019 'execution' in Kamloops apartment

Photo: RCMP Hugh Alexander McIntosh

The gunman in a deadly gang-related shooting five years ago in Brocklehurst has been ordered to spend 17 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

Hugh Alexander McIntosh, 58, was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder by a jury in 2021. He was the gunman in a deadly Feb. 15, 2019, shooting inside an apartment in the 1900-block of Tranquille Road.

McIntosh was armed with a concealed gun when he and an accomplice, Gordie Braaten, showed up at the home to discuss a debt related to drug trafficking. The home was burgled a few days earlier and approximately $20,000 in drug proceeds was stolen.

Jason Glover was shot once in the back of the head while Kelly Callfas, a drug dealer who owed money to Braaten, was shot six times — including twice in the face. Glover died and Callfas was lucky to survive. She was the Crown’s main witness at McIntosh’s trial.

“This was an execution carried out with ruthless efficiency and swift dispatch,” Crown prosecutor Sarah Firestone said in court Friday. "While it was not planned and deliberate, it was dispassionately conducted.”

Following his first-degree murder conviction, McIntosh was automatically sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

He appealed and the conviction was downgraded to second-degree murder after a B.C. Court of Appeal panel found the evidence did not reasonably meet the threshold for first-degree.

On Friday, McIntosh was re-sentenced for second-degree murder. B.C. Supreme Court Justice Heather Holmes went along with a joint submission for a sentence of life in prison with no parole eligibility for 17 years.

McIntosh appeared in court Friday via video from Atlantic Institution in New Brunswick, where he said he is studying to become a rabbi after previously converting to Judaism.

He is also serving a concurrent 12-year sentence for attempted murder.

Braaten was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2021 after pleading guilty to manslaughter.