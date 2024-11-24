Suspects remain at large following shooting in Brocklehurst that left one man injured: Kamloops RCMP

Photo: Michael Potestio Neighbours surrounding 1774 Parkcrest Ave. say they heard shots when police responded to the scene last Friday night.

Police are still searching for suspects a week after responding to a targeted shooting on Parkcrest Avenue in Brocklehurst.

Kamloops Mounties were called to 1774 Parkcrest Ave. on Friday, Nov. 15, after a person was shot in an outbuilding. The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was shot “by an unknown number of suspects, who then fled through the backyard and toward the train tracks.”

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police are still investigating whether the shooting has ties to a gangland drug conflict that has increased the risk to public safety.

“The motive behind the shooting, including if it was connected to any other occurrences, is part of the ongoing investigation,” Evelyn told Castanet via email.

She did, however, confirm the incident is not believed to have been connected to a multiple vehicle accident at about the same time of day last week — near the intersection of Fortune Drive and Sydney Avenue.

“I have not seen anything to suggest the incident was related to a vehicle crash,” Evelyn said.

Officers, along with the Police Dog Service Unit and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team responded to the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue at about 5 p.m. on Nov. 15. No suspects were located.

Neighbours reported being frightened and hearing what sounded like gunshots as well as a flash-bang grenade after police arrived on scene.

The noises appear to have been from less lethal rounds officers sometimes use in risky situations, but Evelyn would not confirm or deny whether such weapons were used in last week’s police operation.

Evelyn also told Castanet Kamloops police did not fire any “gunshots” at the scene, nor were they fired upon.