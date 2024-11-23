Long-time Kamloops resident shares memories at Christmas Cheer fundraising booth

Photo: BC Interior Community Foundation Lorrie Smith (L) and Kathy Sinclair (R) chat at a Christmas Cheer Fund pop-up booth on Saturday, Nov. 16.

BC Interior Community Foundation board member Kathy Sinclair shared a special moment with Lorrie Smith, the oldest Christmas Cheer donor to date, at a fundraising pop-up booth set up at the North Shore Indoor Farmer’s Market last week.

"Lorrie stopped by to drop off his donation to the Christmas Cheer Fund and chat with us, sharing fascinating stories about the old days in Brocklehurst," said BCICF's Wenda Noonan in a statement.

"His generosity and memories were truly heartwarming."

Anyone interested in learning more about the Christmas Cheer Fund, which will support three local non-profits this year, is welcome to attend one of the many pop-up booths over the coming weeks and chat with the BCICF team.

The pop-up booth will appear at the Indoor Winter Market again on Dec. 14. The market takes place at the Mount Paul Community Food Centre at 140 Laburnum Dr.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can also be dropped off at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).